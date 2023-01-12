Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Freshmen swell Freedom Caucus, defy Hobbs  (access required)

Freshmen swell Freedom Caucus, defy Hobbs  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times January 12, 2023

The “spear tip” of legislative conservatism is already pushing back hard against Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, but not all the dissenters will identify themselves. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

water, Colorado River, lawmakers, drought, Lake Powell, Sierra Club

Environmentalists prioritize water in wake of cuts  (access required)

Representatives from several groups announced their environmental priorities for the 2023 legislative session, focusing on water and discouraging desalination in the wake of Colorado River cuts.  