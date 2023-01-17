Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gilbert Fire and Rescue's best arson investigator is 4-year-old Lab, state's only such dog

By: Cole Januszewski Cronkite News January 17, 2023

Gilbert Fire and Rescue's Zeta trains twice a day as an accelerant detection canine for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. She’s the only such dog in Arizona and has solved 95 arson cases.
