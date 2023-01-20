Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Bills raise, lower minimum age for public offices (access required)

Bills raise, lower minimum age for public offices (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times January 20, 2023

House Republicans have filed two competing bills that determine age requirements for public offices.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Committee moves bill to scrap sales tax on food (access required)

A bill that would cut municipal taxes on food got initial approval from the House Ways and Means committee on Wednesday.  