Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools (access required)

Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools (access required)

By: Terry Tang Associated Press January 21, 2023

Native American boarding school survivors of abuse and their descendants shared memories and tears in Arizona on U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's yearlong “Road to Healing” initiative. They spoke Friday at a school in the Gila Indian River Community just south of Phoenix before a large audience that included Gov. Katie Hobbs and Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Tribes credited with elevating vaccinations in rural Arizona (access required)

In a pandemic that has seen sharp divides between urban and rural vaccination rates nationwide, Arizona is the only state where rural vaccine rates outpaced more populated counties.