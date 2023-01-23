Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured News / Judge: women no longer have legal right to abortion due to fetal abnormality at any stage of pregnancy (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 23, 2023

Women in Arizona no longer have the legal right to an abortion due to a fetal abnormality at any stage of the pregnancy, even if Arizona courts finally conclude the procedure is legal through 15 weeks for no reason at all.
