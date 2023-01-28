Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Arizona Republicans pick DeWit to lead party (access required)

Arizona Republicans pick DeWit to lead party (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times January 28, 2023

Former Arizona Treasurer Jeff DeWit is the new chairman of the Arizona Republican Party, scoring a decisive victory in a crowded race. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Colorado River, Lake Powell, Page, drought, reservoir, water, boating, camping, Bureau of Reclamation, WIFA, Bowers, Fann, CAP

Ducey’s desalination plan clears first hurdle  (access required)

A plan pushed by Gov. Doug Ducey to use desalinated seawater to address Arizona’s water woes crossed a major hurdle today. Despite transparency concerns from lawmakers, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority board unanimously approved a resolution today directing the board chairman and staff to begin discussions with IDE Technologies, an Israeli company planning to build a desalination plant on the Sea of Cortez in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico. 