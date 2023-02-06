Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border (access required)

Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 6, 2023

A rancher who lives near Arizona's border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week's fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen. His bail was set at $1 million.
