Chaplik pushes bill to require businesses to accept cash (access required)

Chaplik pushes bill to require businesses to accept cash (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 8, 2023

Republican Rep. Joseph Chaplik of Scottsdale wants to be sure that Arizonans don't get turned away from businesses in the state because they want to use "legal tender'' or cash to pay.
Got kangaroo parts? You may if you have certain kinds of sports shoes. And a proposed new state law would make the sale and purchase of such items made with what has been called "k-leather'' a crime.