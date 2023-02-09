Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Panel OKs cuts on zoning regulations for housing  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 9, 2023

A Senate committee passed legislation on Feb. 8 to drastically reduce zoning regulations on housing, despite opposition from municipalities that want to retain the power to make zoning decisions themselves.  
