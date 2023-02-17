Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured News / GOP still pressing Hobbs on inaugural fundraising (access required)

GOP still pressing Hobbs on inaugural fundraising (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times February 17, 2023

Republican lawmakers continue to take aim at Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ extraordinary inaugural ceremony fundraising. But their efforts might be limited to sending a message. In a letter sent earlier this week, Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, asked Hobbs to report information relating to inaugural funding. 
