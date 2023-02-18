Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
House committee advances bill to limit messages on freeways, major roads (access required)

House committee advances bill to limit messages on freeways, major roads (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 18, 2023

On a 7-4 vote Friday the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure approved a measure which limits the messages on freeways and other major roads in the state to those "directly related to transportation or highway public safety.''
