Arizona CTE needs to refocus on promises made to taxpayers (access required)

By: Guest Opinion February 20, 2023

Career and technical education is a wonderful thing when it is done right. It raises graduation rates by keeping students engaged in learning that is relevant to them. It gives students a leg up on being prepared for the workforce and college. But expanding CTE so more students can be placed into electives, students who may have no intention of making that elective their career path, is not the promise we made to our communities and taxpayers over 30 years ago. It does not match the “why” for which CTEDs were created.
