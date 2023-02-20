Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Documentary film works to preserve the legacy of Arizonan Stewart Udall (access required)

Documentary film works to preserve the legacy of Arizonan Stewart Udall (access required)

By: Alexis Waiss Cronkite News February 20, 2023

John de Graaf says there was a time when a list of Arizona political icons would have included Barry Goldwater, John McCain and at least one other – Stewart Udall. But de Graaf worries that Udall, an Interior secretary widely recognized as the modern father of conservation, is being forgotten, a slight that he hopes to reverse with a recently released documentary.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Dreamers, Prop 308, UnidosUS, Aliento, award, border, tuition

Arizona advocates win national recognition for work on Proposition 308 (access required)

An Arizona nonprofit was honored here Tuesday for its push to win in-state tuition for students who were brought to this country illegally as children, a change that organizers said has moved the state from an “epicenter of hate toward immigrants into an epicenter of hope.”