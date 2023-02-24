Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona rancher faces lesser murder charge in migrant death (access required)

By: Anita Snow, Associated Press February 24, 2023

An Arizona rancher accused of killing a Mexican man on his land near the U.S.-Mexico border while allegedly firing at a group of unarmed migrants is now facing a lesser murder charge. The attorney for George Alan Kelly entered a not guilty plea to second-degree murder Friday in Santa Cruz County Justice Court in Nogales, Ariz..
