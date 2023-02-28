Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Crime survivors rally at state Capitol to demand better trauma care (access required)

Crime survivors rally at state Capitol to demand better trauma care (access required)

By: Abigail Scott Cronkite News February 28, 2023

Crime survivors and their families from across Arizona gathered at the state Capitol Monday asking lawmakers to fund trauma recovery centers that offer therapy and social services.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, traffic, ADOT, DPS

ADOT, Glendale urge drivers to allow more time ahead of Super Bowl (access required)

Super Bowl and Phoenix Open fans are flooding into the Valley, bringing inevitable traffic jams. State and local officials are urging drivers to allow extra travel time and note a few high-traffic and lane-closure areas for the next two weeks, transportation officials said.