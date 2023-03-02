Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Resolution cuts governor out of budget process (access required)

Resolution cuts governor out of budget process (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times March 2, 2023

The Senate passed a resolution March 1 that would allow the previous year’s budget to go into effect for the next year, if the governor won’t sign off on a new budget.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Democrats, Gallego, election, Congress, Teran, Alston, Senate, leadership, Epstein,

Senate Minority leader leaves leadership to run for Congress  (access required)

Sen. Minority Leader Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix, is stepping down from her leadership role in the Senate to run for Congressman Ruben Gallego, D-AZ's, congressional seat.  