Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Hobbs’ pick tries new tactic with confirmation panel (access required)

Hobbs’ pick tries new tactic with confirmation panel (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times March 3, 2023

A month after the Arizona Senate formed an extraordinary new committee to vet Gov. Katie Hobbs’ appointments, the picture still looks muddy for the governor’s nominees to lead key agencies. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Petersen, Toma, Hobbs, budget, legislature, bills, compromise

Hobbs, GOP leaders agree to talk budget (access required)

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Republican lawmakers took some small steps toward negotiation this week, sending invitations and promising to meet to talk about putting together a state budget – the main task that will require cooperation between the opposing parties this year. 