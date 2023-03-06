Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Senators vote to allow voters to decide how Tucson residents elect council (access required)

Senators vote to allow voters to decide how Tucson residents elect council (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 6, 2023

State senators voted Monday to let voters across Arizona decide how Tucson residents get to elect members of their city council.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

medical profession, Hobbs, legislation

Hobbs sides with doctors, vetoes bill that would eliminate ‘sunrise process’ (access required)

Gov. Katie Hobbs is siding with doctors and against other medical providers in the latest round of an ongoing dispute over the process the latter group has to go through to provide more services to the public.