Home / immigration / Plunge in border crossings could blunt GOP attack on Biden (access required)

By: Elliot Spagat Associated Press March 7, 2023

A sharp drop in illegal border crossings since December could blunt a Republican point of attack against President Joe Biden as the Democratic leader moves to reshape a broken asylum system that has dogged him and his predecessors.
