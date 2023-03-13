Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / ‘It’s hard to focus’: Schools say American kids are hungry (access required)

By: Cheyanne Mumprhey and Arleigh Rodgers Associated Press March 13, 2023

Schools in Arizona and around the country say kids are hungry — just as pandemic-era benefit programs have lapsed. There is growing concern about the effects on kids' ability to learn.
