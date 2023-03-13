Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Law outlawing abortions for fetal genetic defects cases won’t go undefended (access required)

Law outlawing abortions for fetal genetic defects cases won’t go undefended (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 13, 2023

A law outlawing abortions in cases of fetal genetic defects will not go undefended in court.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

CRT, Mesnard, Hobbs, legislation, veto

Hobbs vetoes bill that would have banned ‘critical race theory’ (access required)

Arizona won't be banning what has been called "critical race theory'' in public schools.