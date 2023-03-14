Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 14, 2023

Attorneys for Katie Hobbs, Adrian Fontes and Maricopa County are urging the justices of the Arizona Supreme Court to send Kari Lake packing in her latest -- and possibly last -- bid to overturn the results of the 2022 gubernatorial race.
