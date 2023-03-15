Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hobbs blasted for plans to defy execution order (access required)

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press March 15, 2023

Gov. Katie Hobbs is facing heavy pushback from a victim's sister and a powerful county prosecutor for her plans to defy a court order to execute a prisoner next month for his conviction in a 2002 killing.
