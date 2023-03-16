Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Republican senators approve measures aimed at shielding children from ‘drag shows’ (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 16, 2023

Over the objections of Democrats, all 16 Republican state senators approved two measures Thursday that proponents say are designed to outlaw "drag shows'' that can be seen by children -- even as neither measure actually uses those words.
