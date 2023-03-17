Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Bill would strip voters’ ability to drop off early ballots on Election Day (access required)

Bill would strip voters’ ability to drop off early ballots on Election Day (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 17, 2023

It's being billed as a method to get more rapid election results. But a measure awaiting Senate debate would strip people who get early ballots in the mail of the option to hang on to them until the last minute and then simply drop them off at a polling place on Election Day.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

debt, Mesnard, Senate

Mesnard aims to reaffirm state’s debt limit, end ‘creative financing’ (access required)

The way Sen. J.D. Mesnard sees it, when the people who crafted the Arizona Constitution put in a $350,000 debt limit they weren't kidding.