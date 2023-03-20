Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
DOE's proposed ESA handbook edits draw parents' anger (access required)

DOE’s proposed ESA handbook edits draw parents’ anger (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times March 20, 2023

The Arizona Department of Education’s proposed edits to the Empowerment Scholarship Account handbook were met with backlash and claims of improper outside influence in a state board of education meeting today.  
