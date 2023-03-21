Very special woman passionate about advocating for diverse communities

Readers, your day will be brightened by meeting Civia Tarmarkin, an amazing woman, who not only talks the talk but spends countless hours each day walking the walk to benefit Arizonians.

Civia’s passion and efforts do not end when it comes to working on behalf of women’s rights, reproductive justice, public education, gender equality and unbiased fairness for all communities.

Civia was raised and educated in Illinois. She began her long and illustrious career by teaching English and journalism to high school students. Civia enlightened those in her classroom to become critical thinkers while exposing them to the importance of civic engagement, the humanities and valuing an education. Her pupils also learned and discussed the value and necessity of creating social change and making a difference.

From teaching young people to exploring the world as a freelance correspondent, Civia worked for Time Inc. publications, ABC network news, and as a CNN executive, defending freedom, democracy, as well as fundamental human and civil rights and covering major controversial issues of the past decades.

Her journalistic and humanitarian work has garnered many awards and accolades.

Civia found time to write articles, a book and documentaries that still make an impact on today’s generation.

A major accomplishment that awakened folks to the truth was the 2017 film Birthright: A War Story, which Civia produced, directed and co-wrote. Sadly, six years later, the clock is turned back to pre-Roe v. Wade days, and women across the United States are prohibited from making their own medical decisions. Those anti-abortion, forced-birthers tie the hands of physicians even when patients experience life-threatening pregnancies.

After decades fighting injustice as an investigative journalist and news executive, Civia now is working tirelessly as president of the National Council of Jewish Women, Arizona section (NCJW AZ).

While Civia encounters many who are complacent when it comes to today’s issues, she, nevertheless, is out every day as a champion of accurate information, hope, progress and defending the rights of others.

Presently, under Civia’s leadership, NCJW AZ’s signature legacy project is the development of Ruth Place. Opening in the next few months, this center will provide a pathway to move beyond the chronic and complex trauma suffered by survivors of sexual violence. Ruth Place programs will empower survivors to take back full control of their lives.

Here in our state, it is extremely difficult to fight the opposition when they refuse to work across the aisle on major problems, but Civia never gives up embracing a reasonable, rational and strategic approach to solving the many heart-wrenching issues confronting Arizonians.

This state needs more Civias to guide us!

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale