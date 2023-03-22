Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Senate committee approves some egg sales beyond 30 days in stores (access required)

Senate committee approves some egg sales beyond 30 days in stores (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 22, 2023

If some state lawmakers get their way, those AA-labeled eggs you find at the store later this year -- and pay a premium for -- may not be as fresh and tasty as they are now.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

diversity, equity, inclusion, Senate, Hoffman, Mendez, House, legislation

Measure to outlaw diversity, equity, inclusion programs in governments, universities advances (access required)

Saying he was doing what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have wanted, a Queen Creek senator got Republican colleagues to vote to outlaw diversity, equity and inclusion programs in state and local governments and the university system.