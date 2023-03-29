Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / legislature / Cops want law to force jaywalkers, errant scooter riders to ID themselves (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 29, 2023

Riding a bicycle and run into the side of a moving vehicle? It turns out state law doesn't require you to tell police who you are. The same for scooter operators and jaywalkers who violate state traffic laws. And now the Tucson Police Department wants state lawmakers to close that loophole to allow them to demand identification of those people
