Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / School for the Deaf and Blind can continue, may face extra scrutiny (access required)

School for the Deaf and Blind can continue, may face extra scrutiny (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times March 29, 2023

The Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind is facing a shorter continuation timeline because Republicans in the Senate say there are issues with the agency that need to be scrutinized but would not clarify what those may be.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

renovations, Senate, House, caucus meetings, Petersen, Toma, Shope

Legislature spent $8.5 million on renovations, more spending possible (access required)

The Senate spent millions on renovations inside the building and a new fence at the Capitol, including more than $20,000 for a new majority caucus table and almost $70,000 on new door handles, but Sen. President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, said he won’t approve the last $2 million in spending that was originally planned.