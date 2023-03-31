Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Democratic Party files suit to keep No Labels Party off ballot (access required)

Democratic Party files suit to keep No Labels Party off ballot (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 31, 2023

The Arizona Democratic Party filed suit Thursday to keep the No Labels Party off the 2024 ballot, conceding it fears its presence "will make it more difficult to elect Democratic Party candidates.''
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs, veto, homelessness, vaccines, Kavanagh, Shamp

Hobbs vetoes vaccine religious exemption, homeless visibility bills (access required)

Gov. Katie Hobbs added to her veto tally Thursday, rejecting two more measures approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.