Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Hobbs shakes up staff (access required)

Hobbs shakes up staff (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times April 1, 2023

Two top staff members in the governor’s office departed this week amid a larger “reorganization” announced late on Friday afternoon. 
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

dark money, Proposition 211, election, disclosure, campaigns, Campaign Legal Center, Voters’ Right to Know, Goddard, Act, Symington, Tedesco,

Conservative group files second challenge to anti-dark money law

Americans for Prosperity filed a federal lawsuit on Friday seeking to block Proposition 211, the anti-dark money ballot measure that Arizona voters passed by an almost three-to-one margin in November.  