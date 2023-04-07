Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Coyotes’ developer threatens to sue Phoenix for ‘interference’ in Tempe district (access required)

Coyotes’ developer threatens to sue Phoenix for ‘interference’ in Tempe district (access required)

By: James Powel Cronkite News April 7, 2023

The Arizona Coyotes’ development arm threatened Wednesday to sue Phoenix for interfering with plans for the team’s new home in a proposed Tempe Entertainment District, saying a Phoenix lawsuit “intentionally harmed” the developer.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo