Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / US authorities charge man in case of missing Navajo woman (access required)

US authorities charge man in case of missing Navajo woman (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 7, 2023

A New Mexico man is scheduled to be arraigned today on assault and carjacking charges in connection with the 2021 disappearance of a Native American woman, whose case has garnered national attention as tribal leaders and law enforcement address an epidemic of missing person cases and unsolved slayings in Indian Country.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Redwolf Pope, rape, voyeurism, New Mexico, Phoenix

Court upholds Native American actor convictions (access required)

The New Mexico Court of Appeals has upheld the rape and voyeurism convictions of Native American actor and film producer Redwolf Pope, who had previously been arrested in Phoenix.