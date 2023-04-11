Christian university wants judge to order district to continue student-teacher contract

Arizona Christian University wants a federal judge to order Washington Elementary School District into an additional year of their student-teacher contract and enjoin the district from “discriminating” against the university.

ACU filed suit against the WESD for religious discrimination after the district ended an 11-year student-teacher partnership in February. Ahead of the decision, some board members cited the universities’ anti-LGBTQ position in their religious statement as a basis to cut off the partnership.

But the attorney for WESD said there is “no evidence to conclude religious hostility,” by the board members.

ACU wants the judge to order the district into a contract for an additional year and enjoin the district from discriminating against ACU based on the school’s religious beliefs.

Judge Steven Logan said he wanted to “avoid forcing a contract,” and the requested relief by ACU would “only delay the inevitable end of this relationship by one year.”

David Cortman, attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom representing ACU, said they seek affirmation that the contract ended for a “clear unconstitutional reason,” and an injunction would prevent other districts from ending contracts on a similar basis.

Cortman continued to emphasize the school has not had a documented complaint of discrimination against any ACU student teacher, and there’s “no problem to be solved” in the district’s decision to terminate the contract.

Robert Haws, attorney for the district, asserted the district had the right to freely contract and to manage the “multiple populations” within the district who also maintain “the expectation of being treated fairly and equitably.”

Haws argued ACU fails to prove that the “baseline state of mind” for all five board members was rooted in religious discrimination, as the board members only asked, “legitimate questions about how to meet every child’s needs,” and did not accuse ACU or any of its students of impropriety.

He noted the other considerations which arose in board discussion, including whether the district was getting “enough bang for their buck” in the labor required to oversee ACU student teachers.

Haws said if the judge were to enjoin the district from discriminating, the order would be moot as the district is already held to nondiscrimination laws.

He also opposed the prospect of forcing a contract between the district and ACU as other avenues for ACU students to teach within WESD schools already exist.

Cortman said other opportunities were irrelevant as the “constitutional violation remains.”

Logan then questioned Cortman about ACU’s own policies, including whether they accepted LGBTQ students.

Cortman said he did not know, but said he thought the school would not accept any student who refused the required religious statement.

Logan asked if Cortman thought the policy by ACU was also discriminatory. Cortman said “no” because, as a private religious institution, it reserves the right to make decisions based on belief under the constitution, where a public school does not.

In the hearing, both Cortman and Haws brought up background settlement negotiations between the two parties but noted they had been unsuccessful thus far.

In an interview following the hearing, Cortman said ACU was “willing to negotiate” and they went to the district first to try to negotiate. But in the hearing, Haws said the university “prematurely rushed to court” before anything was brought to the board.

Haws declined to comment on the specifics of the case and said he’ll “have to see the judge’s ruling and go from there.”

Logan took the matter under advisement.