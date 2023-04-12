Taskforce makes recommendations on changes to evaluation process for judges

The Judicial Performance Review taskforce released its recommendations on changes to the evaluation process for the judges and justices subject to retention elections.

The overhaul of the rules for the JPR Commission comes on the heels of the anomalous 2022 election where voters ousted three Maricopa County Superior Court judges, despite the commission deeming only one was not fit for the bench.

Some feared the 2022 election served as a harbinger for further political party influence in the state’s nationally renowned merit selection process, citing efforts by outside groups to misconstrue abstention votes from the most recent JPR reviews as negative.

Members of the task force seek to usher in safeguards in the commission’s recusal process, as well as greater voter education, further input from the public and an emphasis on improvement across the judiciary.

The chairman of the JPR taskforce, Chief Arizona Supreme Court Justice Robert Brutinel and task force members — consisting of JPR commissioners, judges, attorneys and public members – worked to revamp the standards following “voter confusion,” as well as a decline in survey returns, according to the recommendation petition filed with the high court.

Doug Cole, member of the taskforce, judicial appointment commissioner and COO of HighGround, said the members did a “complete deep dive” into JPR rules.

The taskforce changed the rules in 2019, but it essentially codified slight procedural shifts.

Cole said the most recent undertaking examined the rules, “overlaying feedback we’ve heard from the last two election cycles.”

The JPR commission currently votes on whether a judge “meets” or “does not meet” the standard for retention. Taskforce members now want to see the assessment of judicial standards in two contexts: retention and improvement.

The addition of improvement would find where a judge may need to make changes, though the need for improvement itself would not be grounds for removal.

But if evaluations deem a judge does not meet judicial standards, the new rules provide an opportunity for the judge to meet with the commission in executive session to discuss where and why the score fell short.

In 2022, only one judge was found to be not fit for the bench. But four judges on the superior court came under fire in voting guides on retention.

Jonathan Paton, a former state lawmaker, said the last election cycle raised grave concerns about loopholes for political party influence in the judicial merit selection process.

Political parties largely evade Arizona’s judicial merit selection system, unlike in other states where judges run and are elected in association with a political party.

Paton gave a presentation to the taskforce in a February meeting and highlighted groups that sought to influence retention elections.

Ahead of 2022, the organization Civic Engagement Beyond Voting put out its 2022 voter guide with the “Gavel Watch” section focused on judge retention.

The organization noted its focus was on “whether judges brought ideological bias into their work,” and cited JPR reviews, among other third-party judicial score sites, and specifically mentioned “membership or activity in the Federalist Society,” as grounds for rejecting retention.

CEBV listed its advised “no” votes, which included Arizona Supreme Court Justice William Montgomery, Court of Appeals Judge Cynthia Bailey, and Maricopa County Superior Court judges Bradely Astrowsky, Rusty Crandell, Stephen Hopkins and Howard Sukenic.

Crandell, Sukenic and Hopkins were rejected by voters, though both Crandell and Sukenic were deemed fit for retention by JPR.

In Crandell’s case, 90% of the JPR commissioners who voted found him fit for retention. But only 20 of the 32 commissioners voted. Sukenic saw 59% of commissioners vote that he met judicial standards, with 10 not voting.

The taskforce petition cited “voter confusion… about what abstention votes indicated.” A commission member could abstain from a vote to avoid conflicts of interest, or because they were absent.

The JPR website reads at the top, “Commission number votes may vary based upon abstentions. Voting abstentions are procedural matters within the Commission and should not be viewed in any way as a negative factor with respect to a judge’s performance.”

But Paton said outside groups used abstention votes to “weaponize” JPR scores and oust judges by using abstention votes to fan doubt or imply some negative reason for not voting.

He said JPR scores could be used, “as a pretense people will use to slam judges that they don’t like anyway.”

Paton called the current merit selection process, “the crown jewel,” of judicial selection and said the politicization seen in 2022 puts the process in jeopardy. He stressed the need for immediate solutions to avoid similar efforts in the future, fearing a political “arms race” over judge retention.

“I’ve never seen a group that says, ‘Wow, we were so successful last time, we should quit while we’re ahead,’” Paton said. “I’ve never seen that in my entire life in politics.”

The task force worked to address the potential pitfall. The proposed rule puts recusals from votes on the record before voting, and the vote taken on the consent agenda would exclude the recusals.

In terms of voter engagement in judicial retention election, the taskforce wants to see JPR “maximize information available to voters,” and publish any publicly available judicial performance evaluation information about judges eligible for retention.”

The taskforce noted its goal to “enhance opportunities for meaningful public comment,” and look to broaden the scope of input by allowing the commission to split into smaller groups to hold meetings outside of Maricopa County to garner public input.

And as a second prong, the new rule proposal would allow members to ask follow-up questions of those addressing the commission.

The task force also recommended survey development and expansion to include further input from those with experience in a judge’s courtroom.

“The proposal will heighten voter confidence in the process,” Cole said. “It’s a very laborious process to go through the JPR process for a judge seeking retention. But I think these proposed rules will allow for better transparency not only for the judges, but also for the public.”

The Arizona Supreme Court granted the taskforce petition to expedite consideration of the proposed rules and put the petition on the August 2023 Rules Agenda. The order from court now opens the proposed rule changes up to public comment, with a deadline of June 7.