Some issues must be repeated again and again

When an issue is repeated over and over, one can only hope that eventually the importance of the message will resonate with listeners and garner support and awareness. It is vital that everyone who believes in a public education system and has a moral compass stand up against those spewing deliberate lies and false information.

There is a very dangerous faction of religious extremists in Arizona and around the country that are doing their best to destroy history as it happened and think that banning books that have enlightened readers for centuries is a good idea.

Stopping groups of folks with harmful political and religious agendas must start today. The mission of these men and women is to completely destroy and dismantle the public school system as we know it.

For those of you who care about public education and value the institution of learning, you need to help eradicate these radical and vitriolic contingencies from achieving any more power.

Even if you do not have or know children in the public education system, please stop for a minute and realize what a tomorrow will look like if these fanatical people continue infiltrating school boards across the country. If you have or know children in the public school system, please pay attention to what is happening to their studies.

For example, in Scottsdale, two new school board members who live in a far-right bubble are doing everything in their power to play havoc in the Scottsdale Unified School District. They are bringing to the board meetings their Charlie Kirk philosophy friends who ONLY believe in a straight, white, Christian, White Nationalist society. Their blatant racism and disdain for those students with alternative lifestyles is not only unacceptable but out of touch with reality in 2023.

A majority of the time in the United State of America, you are allowed to make your own decisions and choices. Might I suggest to those of you who do not like public school education or refuse to respect teachers and administrators who have spent years learning their trade, IMMEDIATELY take your child out of the public school system, and homeschool or send them to a private or charter school.

To those disruptive, trouble-making, angry, disgruntled adults, you may think you are succeeding in getting rid of a public education system that most embrace, but you are actually firing up our base to counter your purely evil intentions.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale