Newly hired Cochise County elections director draws criticism for social media posts

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors’ vote to hire Bob Bartelsmeyer, former La Paz County elections director, to take over the election operations, drew criticism as some cited his social media posts dabbling in election denial sentiments.

Bartelsmeyer was recommended for the position by county Recorder David Stevens, who will manage him.

Elections continue to be contentious in the county as decisions by the Republican majority surrounding hand counts, certification and organization of election duties have consistently dragged the board to court.

Most recently, state Attorney General Kris Mayes sued the board for organizing election duties, including the authority to recruit a new elections director, under Stevens. But a Superior Court judge found the move to be within the board’s authority to do so.

With the go-ahead from the Superior Court, Stevens recommended Bartelsmeyer to replace former elections director Lisa Marra.

Marra departed the county, citing a hostile work environment after Republican supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby sued her for refusing to conduct an illegal hand count.

Supervisors Judd and Crosby voted in support of Bartelsmeyer, while chair Ann English voted against his hiring.

Stevens interviewed three applicants and recommended Bartelsmeyer to the board.

Stevens said last week Bartelsmeyer was “very qualified,” and in addressing the supervisors yesterday, he affirmed he was the “obvious choice” as no other candidate had election experience.

Bartelsmeyer comes to Cochise with a substantial resume. Before working for the elections department in La Paz, he served as elections director in New Mexico, an absentee ballot coordinator in Florida and as county clerk in Missouri.

But English and her constituents voiced reservations about the recommendation.

She said, “no information was ever given to board as to what was going on with this process,” and it was “on the agenda before I ever saw a word about the gentleman.”

English noted Bartelsmeyer had requested the county not contact his most recent former employers. English asked Stevens, “Was that not a red flag for you?” Stevens said it was not.

English also brought up concerns from her constituents about Bartelsmeyer’s past social media presence. Six county residents spoke in opposition to his hiring.

Jeff Sturges, a Cochise County resident asked, citing the past actions of the board of supervisors, “How could anyone be surprised by the determination to hire this nutjob?”

Crosby backed up Bartelsmeyer and said he didn’t think it was a “minority viewpoint that elections need to be carefully handled,” though Crosby then referenced recent speakers who doubted the security of tabulation machines and chain of custody.

Bartelsmeyer then addressed the board and residents.

He said, “I’m not against machines. I am for machines. I think they are 99.9% accurate.”

Bartelsmeyer said he wanted a hand count audit to compare to machine counts, though clarified he intended to hand count a percentage of ballots required by state law and the Elections Procedures Manual.

He then asked the board if they thought 30 years was enough experience for the job.

Judd and Crosby then voted in support, with English voting against.

“I have confidence that Mr. Bartelsmeyer can provide a nonpartisan election department and execution of our elections,” Stevens said today.

Bartelsmeyer’s first day is May 30.