Tempe assures lawmaker city is funding election  

A Republican legislator rescinded a request asking the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the city of Tempe’s upcoming special election where voters will decide if they want to fund a $2.1 billion hockey arena and entertainment district.

Rep. Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear, filed an SB1487 complaint regarding the upcoming special election on April 24. He alleged the Arizona Coyotes’ private developer, Bluebird Development LLC, was illegally funding the city’s special election scheduled on May 16 and illegally using private monies to prepare, administer or conduct an election.

Montenegro withdrew his complaint less than 24 hours after filing it. In a follow-up letter he sent to Attorney General Kris Mayes, he explained that Tempe provided him with written assurances that Bluebird was not funding the election.

The complaint originally sprung from a section of the development and disposition agreement Tempe signed with Bluebird that states Bluebird “shall bear the third-party, nonrecoverable actual costs, expenses, and fees associated with the Referral and the Referendum Election, including all third-party, non-recoverable actual costs that may be incurred by City in connection with the Referendum Election.”

The Arizona Constitution limits referendum power to “qualified electors” of every incorporated city, town and county and prohibits a city that conducts or administers elections from receiving or expending private monies to conduct an election, including registering voters. He also pointed out that the organization Tempe Wins appeared to be registering voters and the organization is sponsored and funded by Bluebird.

According to Tempe, all expenses associated with the special election have been incurred by Tempe despite language of the agreement suggesting otherwise. The city also informed Montenegro that it doesn’t intend to enforce the provision in the agreement that Montenegro flagged.

Montenegro wrote: “It is troubling to me that the City realized last week – without notifying voters or the general public – that section 17 of its Agreement is unlawful because A.R.S. § 16-407.01 prohibits the City from accepting private monies to administer the Special Election. Yet this information did not come to light until I submitted my request for an investigation questioning the legality of section 17.”

The city also is now providing information on its website that it won’t enforce section 17 of the agreement at Montenegro’s request.

Tempe voters are scheduled to consider three propositions during the special election: Propositions 301, 302 and 303; all approved by the City Council in November 2022.

The approval of all three propositions would allow the city to redevelop city-owned commercially zoned property into a mixed-use project to create an entertainment district that contains a multi-purpose arena, retail, restaurant, hotel, office and residential land uses.

Proposition 303 specifically allows the city to execute a development and disposition agreement with Bluebird to facilitate the project.

Montenegro rescinding his complaint removes the Legislature and Mayes from getting involved in a situation that already has pending litigation surrounding it. The city of Phoenix sued Tempe on March 28 for breach of contract of a 1994 agreement between the two cities that limits residence zones from being built too close to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s flight path.

“The Phoenix Aviation Department does not object to a sports arena, restaurants, shops, and other compatible uses related to the proposed Tempe Entertainment District,” said Phoenix Director of Aviation Services, Chad Makovsky, in a press release about the lawsuit. “Today’s action is about ensuring Tempe lives up to its commitments to protecting our state’s largest economic engine – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the more than 57,000 employees and 44 million annual travelers who depend on the Airport, and the communities surrounding the Airport who depend on the long-standing agreement between our two cities.”

According to the city of Phoenix, a 1.2 square-mile area of land adjacent to the airport in Tempe is exposed to noise levels exceeding high noise area limits determined by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Bluebird filed a counter lawsuit on April 25 demanding $2.3 billion for damages and alleged Phoenix is trying to “torpedo” the entertainment district on the cusp of an election.