You, too, can help make a difference!

April was National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It is tragic that survivors often suffer long-term trauma from their experience.

GOOD NEWS! Arizona’s National Council of Jewish Women will soon offer a much needed

pathway to recovery. This social justice advocacy organization will be working with diverse

communities to fill unmet needs for those who have suffered repeated sexual assaults,

childhood sexual abuse, incest and sexual trafficking.

While rape crisis centers and assault healing centers are available in Arizona, Ruth Place will

be the first trauma recovery center focusing solely on complex trauma through a strengths-based

program that recognizes anxiety and depression as a natural response to trauma.

Ruth Place will provide survivors with care that will help reduce and eliminate

trauma-spectrum symptoms of anxiety, depression, suicidality, substance abuse,

self-harm and aggressive acting out. The program includes individual counseling,

support groups, mentorships and social networking. The goal is to enable personal

growth beyond the trauma and empower survivors to take control over their lives.

It may take years, even decades, for an individual to heal, and Ruth Place will furnish the

much needed services to Arizonians in order for each survivor to have a brighter tomorrow.

The ARIZONA SECTION OF THE NATIONAL COUNCIL OF JEWISH WOMEN deserves a

BIG THANK YOU for stepping up and not only talking the talk, but walking the walk to

help our brothers and sisters who have been traumatized by sexual violence.

It is important for all of us to unite and embrace communities from all walks of life

who need our help!

Please get involved in Ruth Place. We hope you will share your kindness and love

through either a donation or your time.

KINDLY CONTACT:

Ruth Place, 602-784-8148

[email protected]

WE APPRECIATE AND THANK YOU FOR HELPING MAKE RUTH PLACE A HUGE SUCCESS!

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale