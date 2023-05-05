Financial literacy is pathway to financial capability

Households across the U.S. are struggling. With inflation near a 40-year high research from Gallup shows millions of Americans, or 56%, are facing financial hardship. Twenty-nine percent say they lack savings to cover one month’s expenses. Couple that with a generation of young people bearing the long-term impacts of the pandemic in the form of a growing mental health crisis, increasing entrepreneurial activity, and seismic changes in the way we all work, learn, and communicate, and one could argue that financial literacy is needed now more than ever.

April was Financial Literacy Month, and the data clearly shows there is much more learning to be done. The Milken Institute found 57% of adults in the U.S. are financially illiterate, and Generation Z scores worse than other generations on financial literacy tests. There is an obvious disconnect between what students are learning in the classroom and how it applies in the real world, and the stakes are high. This knowledge gap surrounding interest rates, mortgages, or financial risk can trigger heightened stress in adulthood, and may even contribute to the severity of illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and depression.

That is why Junior Achievement of Arizona starts early and provides programming often, engaging students over multiple grades to teach career and work readiness. It is a process that starts on their first day of kindergarten and continues through high school, preparing them for post-secondary education or work transition throughout their K-12 journey as opposed to a one-semester elective course in middle or high school only. Just like reading or writing, we all deal with money on a near-daily basis. Nobody would be expected to read a book or write a term paper after one semester of lessons on reading or writing.

This approach gives students the tools to increase their chances of achieving economic security as adults. The data shows it works:

-82% of JA alumni agree they have a strong financial footing

-84% of JA alumni agree that their JA experience helped with their financial literacy

-68% of JA alumni between the ages of 18 and 29 say they are financially independent of their parents, compared to 34% of Americans in that same age range.

-The average age JA alumni report paying off student loans is 30.

– JA alumni report buying their first home at 29 compared to the national average age of 33.

Now is the time to help students invest in themselves and their futures, so they make more informed choices that lead to greater work and career satisfaction as adults. Having a well-educated, purpose-driven, skilled workforce benefits us all, and financial literacy is the pathway to get there.

For more information about Junior Achievement of Arizona and its programs, including free at-home resources for parents and students, visit jaaz.org

Katherine Cecala is president of Junior Achievement of Arizona.