Inequitable funding of Arizona K-12 schools must be fixed

This is what K-12 funding inequality looks like: Students attending Riverside Elementary District, in west Phoenix, are funded at a rate of nearly $41,000 per pupil. Meanwhile, students of Naco Elementary District, nestled along Arizona’s southern border, are supported by just $8,700, per pupil.

Almost every Arizona county has K-12 funding discrepancies so stark that they have school districts with half the per pupil funding of other districts within the same county. Some low-funded districts spend only one-third of what other districts spend – again, within the same county.

Financial inequity is similarly dire between district and charter schools. Defenders of the current system sometimes claim that state funding weights drive public school funding inequities, but an examination of the funding gap between district and charter schools reveals this claim to be greatly exaggerated. Instead, Arizona’s messy and inequitable system of local funding is the primary culprit for growing K-12 funding disparities.

Arizona uses a system of weights to fund public schools. These weights provide additional resources according to the student count for different categories – such as students with disabilities, English Learners (ELs), high school students, K-3, rural schools and more. Some weights are rare but particularly large; for instance, the top special education weight produces almost eight times more funding than what is allocated for a typical student. State lawmakers fund schools with a weighted system to reflect equity concerns.

Ironically, Arizona’s K-12 funding formula is called the “Equalization Formula” – and was created in the 1980s when lawmakers avoided a constitutional challenge by attempting to equalize public school funding across the state. Unfortunately, the formula now increasingly fails to correct the funding imbalances it was created to avoid.

Defenders of the funding status-quo will sometimes assert that the funding weights themselves explain these inequities. However, financial calculations made by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee (JLBC) demonstrate that almost none of the statewide funding disparities between district and charter schools originate from the weights.

For example: in 2021, the difference in weighted funding between Arizona district and charter schools was $169 in favor of districts. In terms of total public funding, however, district schools received nearly $2,000 more, per pupil, than charters. It’s apparent that funding weights account for less than 10% of the difference.

Two factors explain the modest role of weights in explaining funding gaps. First, the student populations of district and charter schools are more similar than often assumed and, secondly, funding weights tend to cancel each other out. Charter schools have a higher percentage of K-3 students, for instance, but districts have a higher percentage of high school students. It’s clear that weights drive very little of the difference between district and charter school funding. The same is true when comparing per pupil funding of various K-12 districts, where weights cannot begin to explain why a student attending Riverside Elementary District would be supported by nearly 5 times more funding than a peer at Naco Elementary District.

The true culprit for this massive funding inequity? Local school bonds, overrides and desegregation funding. As school districts increasingly look to local voters for approval of additional funding, the gap between the K-12 haves and have-nots only continues to grow. And Arizona students themselves are the losers in this antiquated and unfair system.

The language in the Arizona Constitution that inspired lawmakers to equalize school funding four decades ago still exists. And it is brazenly being violated by our state’s inequitable K-12 funding practices.

Every Arizona family pays taxes to support public schools. Every Arizona student should receive an equitable level of funding for their education.

Dr. Matthew Ladner is Director of the Arizona Center for Student Opportunity.