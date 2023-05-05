Willoughby picked to fill vacant House seat and replace expelled lawmaker  

The Republican runner-up in the 2022 Legislative District 13 House of Representatives race will take the district’s vacant seat after being appointed to the position Friday.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors met for a special meeting Friday morning to fill in the district’s House vacancy after expelled Rep. Liz Harris was removed from office on April 12. Out of three nominees selected by LD13 Republicans including Harris, the board appointed Julie Willoughby in a 4-1 vote.

Harris received the most votes from LD13 precinct committeemen during an April 17 meeting to select three nominees for the vacancy. Willoughby, who lost to Harris in the 2022 General Election by 270 votes, was the next pick for the committeemen and their third choice was political newcomer Steve Steele.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Jack Sellers, who represents the board’s district of which LD13 is in, said he interviewed the three candidates and asked them about a variety of issues including Proposition 400, homelessness, water and elections. Sellers said Harris told him she believes her removal from office was improper and unlawful, but he motioned to appoint Willoughby because the board must consider the 46 votes in the House that expelled Harris.

“This board was not a party to that process but must give weight to an action that over two-thirds of the House members voted in favor of,” he said.

Harris was expelled from the House after she invited a speaker to a February joint elections meeting who went on to accuse several elected officials including Speaker of the House Ben Toma, R-Peoria, of taking bribes, in an attempt to platform election conspiracy.

The House Ethics Committee determined not only was Harris’ behavior disorderly, but she also lied to the committee about her knowledge of the speaker’s presentation that featured the accusations before the elections hearing. The House voted to expel Harris a day after the committee released its report about Harris.

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo was the dissenting vote against the motion to appoint Willoughby, but he said he wouldn’t have voted for any of the three nominees. He said he talked to the three of them and said they had to agree that elections are safe and secure, accurate and transparent in order to earn his vote.

“The one thing I would love to see, and I have to see is someone who is willing to have the political courage to stand up publicly and say that our elections are safe, secure and accurate. And until that is done, I cannot in good faith support a candidate,” Gallardo said.

While Willoughby may be a fill-in until 2024, she intends to hold onto her seat in what’s become a wide open LD13 House race for the 2024 election. The district is one of the most competitive districts in the state and Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, announced this week she won’t run for re-election.

Willoughby filed a statement of interest for the LD13 House race before Harris was expelled and Republican former Rep. Jeff Weninger also filed a statement of interest Wednesday for a LD13 House seat. Weninger served in the House from 2015 to 2023. He lost in the 2022 Republican primary for state treasurer and previously served on the Chandler City Council.

The LD13 appointment has taken a historic amount of time during a legislative session, according to Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler. On Wednesday, Mesnard gave a speech on the Senate floor criticizing the board for the length of time it was taking with the vacancies.

The board took 22 days to appoint Willoughby and Mesnard said legislative vacancies have historically taken no more than nine days in 56 years.

“In my district, 100, 120 or something like that, PCs rearranged their lives’ schedule so they could gather over two weeks ago to nominate three names as the statute requires,” Mesnard said. “If that number of PCs can rearrange their schedule to fulfill something that is needed, that is important, then with all due respect to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the five of them can have a special meeting to hasten what should be an important priority for them,” he added.

Friday’s special meeting was scheduled the following day after Mesnard spoke about the board. Former Senate Minority Leader Raquel Terán’s vacancy in Legislative District 26 will take even longer than the LD13 appointment. No date has been scheduled for the board to appoint one of the three nominees selected by Democrat precinct committeemen, and Terán vacated the seat on April 13 to focus on a congressional campaign.

Mesnard also surfaced rumors that the board was taking its time to either get a particular bill passed by the legislature as a bargaining chip or because supervisors didn’t intend on choosing any of the nominees. He suggested the Legislature change the law to impose a time limit for a county board of supervisors to appoint a legislative replacement during the session.

The supervisors rebutted the rumors Friday and said the length of time was necessary to properly conduct background checks and interview all three candidates.

“The process takes a while because we use county resources in which to do it,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman said. “I want to thank the county attorney’s office and I also want to thank our human resources department to diligently and prudently go through he backgrounds and make sure the nominees are exactly who they say they are and where they live … We’re willing to stand by and let them have that time in order to do that so that we can feel good about these picks.”

After Harris’ expulsion, House Republicans didn’t have their 31-member majority in the House, which led to fewer bills being put up for a vote in the chamber and two Legislative “spring breaks” where the House and Senate were not convening. The appointment Friday should allow Republicans to finish business and focus on budget negotiations as the June 30 date of the end of the current fiscal year approaches.