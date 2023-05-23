fbpx

Waymo, Uber set aside past rift to team up on robotaxis in Phoenix

Michael Liedtke Associated Press//May 23, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Waymo, Uber set aside past rift to team up on robotaxis in Phoenix

Uber, Waymo, Kate Gallego, Phoenix, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrives in a Waymo self-driving vehicle on Dec. 16, 2022, at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix. Self-driving car pioneer Waymo announced on May 4, 2023, that its robotaxis will be able to carry passengers through most of the Phoenix area for the first time. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Waymo, Uber set aside past rift to team up on robotaxis in Phoenix

Michael Liedtke Associated Press//May 23, 2023

Self-driving car pioneer Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in robotic cars that triggered a bitter technological dispute between the two companies.

The partnership announced Tuesday provides Waymo with another avenue to expand a robotaxi service that it has been running in the Phoenix area since late 2020 while competing to attract passengers from Uber cars that still depend on humans who receive a portion of the fares.

Phoenix so far is the only major metropolitan area where a robotaxi operates throughout most of the city, although Waymo and General Motors subsidiary Cruise are vying to run similar autonomous services in San Francisco.

Waymo is making its driverless vehicles available to Uber in Phoenix five years after the two companies spent millions of dollars battling each other in court. The showdown culminated in Uber agreeing to a $245 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick conspired with former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to steal Waymo’s self-driving car technology.

After inheriting the technology from Google in a spin-off, Waymo sued Uber in 2017. That led to a high-profile trial that brought Kalanick into court to testify before the two sides negotiated a surprise settlement in February 2018.

Levandowski later pled guilty to criminal charges that arose from the civil lawsuit, but avoided a 18-month prison sentence in January 2021 when he was pardoned by President Donald Trump just before he left office.

Uber subsequently sold the self-driving car division that triggered the theft allegations and also provided the technology in a robotic vehicle that killed a pedestrian in Tempe in March 2018.

But Uber has remained interested in driverless technology as a potential way to boost its profits by reducing the need for humans behind the wheel. The new alliance in Phoenix will involve Waymo dispatching some of its driverless vehicles to pick up passengers and deliver food when summoned through the Uber app at some point later this year.

The two companies didn’t disclose how many of Waymo’s robotaxis will be used to pick up Uber passengers and deliver food.

The addition of Waymo’s robotaxis figures to help Uber build on the momentum that it has been gaining during the past year as the easing pandemic encouraged more passengers to begin summoning rides again while its food delivery service has retained many of the customers who began using during home lockdowns.

Supporting Uber’s services also works to the advantage of Waymo by introducing its autonomous vehicles to a wider segment of the population in the Phoenix area. Earlier this month, Waymo extended the reach of its robotaxis to cover most of that region as it gears up to begin charging passengers for a similar service in San Francisco.

Both Waymo and Cruise are hoping to win approval to begin charging for around-the-clock driverless rides throughout San Francisco from California regulators during a hearing scheduled for June 29.

i
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Biden, immigration, U.S.-Mexico border, migrants

Biden leaning into global diplomacy to manage migration at US-Mexico border

On President Joe Biden 's first day in office, he handed Congress a legislative plan to modernize the nation's[...]

May 23, 2023
Border Patrol, deadly shooting, Tohono O'odham Nation, FBI

US Border Patrol says agents who killed man in Arizona were answering report of gunfire

U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of gunfire shot and killed a man on a tribal reservation in southe[...]

May 23, 2023
Lake, Hobbs, election, governor

Lake exhausts her last attempt at overturning election results

Failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake saw her last attempt to overturn the 2022 election rejected as a judg[...]

May 22, 2023
election equipment, Borrelli, Twitter, resolution, secretary of state

Toothless resolution on elections equipment flagged for supervisors

Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, reminded county boards of supervisors on Monday tha[...]

May 22, 2023
first-degree murder, trail, Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Zion William Teasley

Ex-convict charged with 1st-degree murder in death of woman on desert trail

An ex-convict has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman who was attacked from [...]

May 22, 2023
film tax credit, Arizona, movies, productions, Camelback Productions, Statista

Arizona film tax credit expected to spur new production companies

Proponents believe the state's new film tax credit will encourage Arizonans to open their own production compa[...]

May 22, 2023

Featured News

water deal, Arizona, drought, Colorado River

Arizona, California, Nevada reach agreement on Colorado River water conservation[...]

22/5/2023

Navajo leaders seek tribal members caught up in sober-living Medicare scam in Ar[...]

20/5/2023
Petersen, Toma, Hobbs, budget, legislature, bills, compromise

Petersen praises Hobbs for budget negotiations

20/5/2023
Lake, election contest, Maricopa County, trial, closing arguments, governor, signature verification

Lake’s attorneys argue more than 270k signatures county verified in less t[...]

19/5/2023
Lake, trial, Hobbs, governor, Trump, election deniers

Judge declines motion by defendants to dismiss count in second day of Lake trial

18/5/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Rio Verde, Hobbs, Griffin, veto, Scottsdale

Hobbs vetoes proposal to resume Scottsdale water services to Rio Verde 

22/5/2023
Hobbs, veto, pronouns, transgender students

Hobbs vetoes controversial student pronouns bill, other legislation

22/5/2023
election equipment, Borrelli, Twitter, resolution, secretary of state

Toothless resolution on elections equipment flagged for supervisors

22/5/2023
light rail, transportation, recess, budget, housing, Hobbs, House, Senate, Tempe

Lawmakers take long break – key bills await action

18/5/2023
photo radar, Chaplik, police, traffic laws

GOP lawmakers push photo radar ban

18/5/2023