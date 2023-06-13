Senate pushes rental tax elimination (again)

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, talks on the Senate floor about his rental tax elimination bill on June 13, 2023. The Senate voted to pass a revised version of the rental tax elimination bill that was vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs a few months ago. (Photo by Camryn Sanchez/Arizona Capitol Times)

The Senate voted Tuesday to pass a revised version of the rental tax elimination bill that was vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs a few months ago.

Proponents say a newer version of the bill will protect renters but it’s not clear what the practical effect of that will be.

Arizona is one of just a few states that imposes a tax on people who rent their homes. There is no equivalent tax on homeowners, so the bill is considered regressive by many Republicans and some Democrats in the Legislature.

A version of the bill that passed today, Senate Bill 1131, went up to Hobbs’ desk in February and was vetoed three days later. That bill passed the Senate on party lines with no Democratic support.

In her veto letter, Hobbs said that she opposed the bill because it lacked “any enforceable mechanism to ensure relief will be provided to renters,” and the bill included an appropriation of “roughly 270 million dollars” over the course of a year and a half. Hobbs said something like that should be negotiated in the budget, which passed in May.

Senate Bill 1131 does not include a fiscal note, but the impact would be the same. The Joint Legislative Budget Committee estimated that eliminating the rental tax would cost $75.3 million in fiscal year 2025 and grow to $282.7 million by fiscal year 2029.

As for the “enforceable mechanism” to ensure renters will get to hold onto their money, the bill says landlords have to do that but doesn’t include “teeth” enforcing that requirement clarifying what punishments landlords will face if they violate the law.

At least until renters’ current leases are up from the time the bill goes into effect to the time they look to renew their leases, they’ll be paying less because they won’t have to pay rental tax. However, base rents can still be raised in any amount at any time once the lease is up.

The bill stipulates that landlords “shall no longer charge the tenant the amount of the repealed transaction privilege tax.” If a tenant sues their landlord, the bill says the landlord must prove to a court that raises in rent aren’t because the rental tax was repealed.

The bill does not, however, say what that burden of proof would look like. Rents are currently rising across the state and have been steadily. Raises to base rent aren’t itemized or justified to renters. Landlords don’t have to offer reasons for rent increases in any amount meeting or exceeding the cost of a rental tax.

“I don’t believe that there are not going to be adjustments made to rent for this in a way that will not compensate renters at all. This is policy that will benefit landlords,” said Sen. Eva Diaz, D-Mesa.

Housing lobbyists said the market dictates if and when rents are raised, but this bill may influence the market.

On Tuesday, 1131 passed the Senate with the support of two Democrats and the opposition of one Republican. The final vote was 17-11 with two Democrats excused.

Sen. Ken Bennett, R-Prescott, voted against the bill, although he supported the earlier version from February. He said he supported that earlier bill as part of a majority program.

As for 1131, he said the “state receives no revenue from this and I’m not a fan of meddling in local governments’ tax decisions.”

The League of Arizona Cities and Towns opposes the rental tax elimination because it would cost cities that revenue stream. Still, not all lawmakers are sympathetic to the cities’ claims that it’ll hurt them, noting that many Arizona cities have large surpluses to draw from in recent years.

Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, argued that if cities lose their rental tax – which not all cities charge – they’ll have to cut other essential services. “This would be a $16 million annual hit to the city of Tempe. This bill is forcing my city to cut services,” he said. He called for a tax rebate to help renters.

Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, and Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, made it clear they don’t believe that threat would come to affect city services. As has Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, the sponsor of the bill and a staunch advocate on the issue. He implied that opponents of the bill didn’t read it properly.

Arizona REALTORS Government Affairs Director Matthew Contorelli lobbied in support of the bill. “For too long, Arizona has remained only one of two states in the country that allows cities to tax renters. While some cities have asserted that they cannot afford the loss in revenue that could result from elimination of the tax, the argument appears disingenuous as several have a budget surplus in excess of $100 million,” he said in an email.

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, also put in his two cents. “I heard that we should do a rebate, so think about this line of logic here: if the city imposes this unfair regressive tax, the state is coming in to do a rebate? That just incentivizes them to come in and do bad behavior,” he said.

Up to this point, Hobbs typically signs bills that have one or more Democrats on board, as this bipartisan bill now does. Her spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment as to her stance on the bill.