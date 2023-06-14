Kaiser cites putting ‘family first’ for resignation

Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, pictured here in the Senate on June 12, 2023, is resigning at the end of the week, as first reported by ABC15’s Dennis Welch. He said on June 14 that he’s made this decision to spend time with his family, and he would have left the Senate regardless of whether his housing bills passed this week. (Photo by Camryn Sanchez/Arizona Capitol Times)

Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, is resigning at the end of the week, as first reported by AZ Family’s Dennis Welch. He said Wednesday that he’s made this decision to spend time with his family, and he would have resigned regardless of whether his housing bills passed this week.

Kaiser spent the last two years at the Legislature pushing bills aimed at increasing the supply of affordable housing – especially through zoning deregulation.

The last of his housing bills died in the Legislature on Monday after opposition from a majority of House Republicans.

Now, Kaiser said he’s going to focus on his 501(c)(4) nonprofit Arizona Prosperity Project.

“It’s going to be focused on strengthening the Republican majority in the Legislature. It’s going to be focused on supporting conservative school board candidates, it’s going to be focused on creating center right policy solutions to issues that impact Arizonans every day. Like workforce and housing, criminal justice reform, things like that, education. Basically, stuff that I really love working on. I just want to keep working on those policies.”

Kaiser said that even when he isn’t a lawmaker anymore, he’s not done working on housing. “I think there’s a lot of states doing great things around housing, and I’d like to bring some of those great ideas to Arizona,” he said.

To clarify speculation that this resignation is tied to the death of housing legislation earlier in the week, he said, “I did not resign because I’m mad that we didn’t get a housing bill done. It has nothing to do with it. It’s mainly because this isn’t a good fit here. I realized that I wasn’t putting my family first. And I need to focus on putting my family first again, and that’s why I’m doing this.”

Kaiser’s housing bills were initially opposed by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, which represents 91 municipalities and is a powerful lobbying force.

Kaiser’s initial housing bill last session couldn’t get enough support to pass, but he did get to chair a housing study committee in the interim between sessions.

This session, Kaiser ran Senate Bill 1117, which had many of the same proposals including putting shot clocks on development approval, limiting the ways that cities can reject housing proposals based on design review, aiming to expand the types of housing that can be built like accessory dwelling units and duplexes, and mandating by-right zoning.

That bill was still opposed by the League and died.

Finally, Kaiser brokered a deal with the League after months of negotiations, that had some watered down elements of the original bills. But it became clear on Monday that those bills didn’t have the majority of the Republicans in the House supporting them, and Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, wouldn’t bring them to the floor, even though League lobbyist Nick Ponder said he thought it would have had enough votes.

Kaiser tried to add language onto one last bill in the Senate, but the League, and many Senate Republicans didn’t support it. It died, and Kaiser said he didn’t have the “heart” to try anything more this session.

Kaiser received a lot of support on Twitter from politicos on both sides of the aisle. He’s only served one and a half terms, but he’s made many allies.

Senate Pro Tem T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, Rep. Justin Wilmeth, R-Phoenix, and housing expert Nolan Gray were among those who shared kind messages about Kaiser on social media.

“Senator Kaiser was a phenomenal Senator. He did everything with 110 percent effort. His work ethic was second to no one. He will be deeply missed. I wish him the best on his future endeavors,” said Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert.

Members of the conservative state Freedom Caucus who opposed Kaiser’s housing bills in the House on Monday didn’t immediately post comments on the news.

Kaiser represents one of the state’s most competitive Legislative Districts: 2. He won against Democratic candidate Jeanne Casteen with just 51.8% of the vote.

Now, Republican precinct committeemen will nominate three Republican candidates to replace Kaiser, one of whom will be selected and appointed by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. That person will face a tricky election in 2024.