fbpx

Attorney general engaging in ESA ‘witch hunt’   

Guest Opinion//June 15, 2023

Home>Commentary>

Attorney general engaging in ESA ‘witch hunt’   

regulations, public district schools, charter schools, private schools, K-12, lawmakers, STEM, ESAs, school choice, equestrian schools, trade-focused institutions, ESAs, Mayes

It’s time for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to dial back the hyperbole aimed at tens of thousands of parents who participate in the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program. With scarce evidence, she recently claimed that the program has “no controls” and “no accountability” – this is far from the truth.  All this talk about “controls” and “accountability” shows that Mayes misses the point of the ESA program and misunderstands the flexibility given to parents by the law. The Arizona Department of Education’s own website affirms that “parents have the right to choose what’s best for their family” and craft an education that “meets their child’s needs.” (Photo by Pexels)

Attorney general engaging in ESA ‘witch hunt’   

Guest Opinion//June 15, 2023

It’s time for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to dial back the hyperbole aimed at tens of thousands of parents who participate in the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program. With scarce evidence, she recently claimed that the program has “no controls” and “no accountability” – this is far from the truth.

The Office of the Attorney General would do better to spend its energy investigating the many instances of waste, fraud and abuse that run rampant in district schools each year.

ESAs, Mayes, schools
Shaka Mitchell

All this talk about “controls” and “accountability” shows that Mayes misses the point of the ESA program and misunderstands the flexibility given to parents by the law. The Arizona Department of Education’s own website affirms that “parents have the right to choose what’s best for their family” and craft an education that “meets their child’s needs.”

Moreover, the ESA law includes provisions that give both the Arizona Department of Education and the Arizona State Treasurer the ability to conduct regular and random checks to ensure the program is fraud-free. Additional transparency could provide valuable information to help researchers better understand the program’s effectiveness, but the threat of investigation by the AG has more to do with politics than preventing actual fraud.

When exercising this right, Arizona parents have been remarkably careful in terms of how they use the funds because failure to comply with the law could result in a student losing access to this critical program. A recent audit found only a single improper payment out of over 168,000 transactions. ESA programs in Arizona and other states as far as Florida and New Hampshire are doing something unprecedented – they are maintaining a watchful eye on every single financial transaction related to the education of a child. No school district in Arizona exercises such care.

Government officials should adopt a posture of encouraging members of the public, especially children, to thrive. Instead, Mayes seems bent on engaging in a witch hunt against the 58,462 students who benefit from the program. By way of reminder, most of these students left the public school system where it is commonplace to learn of malfeasance by district employees. Less than a year ago, former AG Mark Brnovich announced charges against the employees at the Wilson Elementary School District in central Phoenix who engaged in fraud over the course of four years. Unfortunately, these cases of self-dealing are not isolated instances.

Of course, it must be noted that reasonable minds can differ about the scope of qualified educational expenses included in an ESA program, but when parents say that their child has unique needs, we should believe them. The need to break the one-size-fits-all mold was a driving force behind the creation and expansion of the ESA program.

The attorney general’s recent saber-rattling is uncalled for and I for one, trust parents to do right by their children.

Shaka Mitchell is a senior fellow with the American Federation for Children. 

 

 

 

 

n
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

legislation, batting average, Weninger, Osborne

As the legislature adjourns again, much has been accomplished

The 2023 legislative session has recessed and is expected to come back again July 31. Much has been accomplish[...]

June 15, 2023
cottage food industry, Hobbs, tamales, Senate, House, legislation, commercial kitchens, home-based businesses

Health records vindicate Arizona tamale vendors

Home cooking scares Arizona health officials, but real-world evidence should put them at ease. A new investiga[...]

June 14, 2023
seriously mentally ill, Senate bill, SDM

SB1291 harms the mentally ill

In the wake of Arizona's biggest mental health fraud investigation, the Arizona legislature is about to create[...]

June 13, 2023
Taiwan Semiconductor, Biden, Ducey, Kelly, Gallego, Phoenix, chips, manufacturing, jobs, CHIPS Act

Smart policy, technology benefit our economic development 

The days of Arizona being a dusty truck stop on the way to California are long gone. Instead, recent developme[...]

June 9, 2023
traffic cameras, Senate bill

Veto of SB1234 is keeping Arizona roads safe   

The veto of Senate Bill 1234, a piece of legislation that sought to prohibit the use of traffic cameras in Ari[...]

June 9, 2023
Rio Verde, Scottsdale City Council, Kolodin, Kavanagh, Mayes, groundwater

Kolodin’s ‘Trojan Horse’ targets Scottsdale water   

While addressing Rio Verde Foothills (RVF) residents on Jan. 28, Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, vowed [...]

June 9, 2023

Featured News

per diem, lawmakers

How much do lawmakers make for how much work?

15/6/2023

Kaiser cites putting ‘family first’ for resignation

14/6/2023
Prop 400, Livingston, Senate, House, light rail, transportation, freeways, Hobbs

Partisan tax extension plan poised for veto

13/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Senate, League of Arizona Cities and Towns, Freedom Caucus, Nick Ponder, Sundareshan, Anna Hernandez

Final housing reform effort dies

13/6/2023
Rio Verde, Scottsdale, Kolodin, Wadsack, Navajo Nation,

One Rio Verde plan dies, another advances 

12/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

House censures Democrat who hid Capitol Bibles 

13/6/2023
tax cuts, House, income tax, Epstein, Sundareshan, Mesnard, Senate

House refuses to require individual income tax rates to be cut during surplus

12/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Ponder, affordable homes, cities, towns

Kaiser, cities reach compromise on housing bills

8/6/2023
Rogers, sentencing, Brown

Ex-teacher sentenced to prison for making death threat against Rogers

6/6/2023
guilty plea, elections, Maricopa County, Iowa, Arizona

Ex-teacher faces possible prison for threatening Rogers

31/5/2023