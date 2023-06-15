Attorney general engaging in ESA ‘witch hunt’   

It’s time for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to dial back the hyperbole aimed at tens of thousands of parents who participate in the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program. With scarce evidence, she recently claimed that the program has “no controls” and “no accountability” – this is far from the truth. All this talk about “controls” and “accountability” shows that Mayes misses the point of the ESA program and misunderstands the flexibility given to parents by the law. The Arizona Department of Education’s own website affirms that “parents have the right to choose what’s best for their family” and craft an education that “meets their child’s needs.” (Photo by Pexels)

It’s time for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to dial back the hyperbole aimed at tens of thousands of parents who participate in the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program. With scarce evidence, she recently claimed that the program has “no controls” and “no accountability” – this is far from the truth.

The Office of the Attorney General would do better to spend its energy investigating the many instances of waste, fraud and abuse that run rampant in district schools each year.

All this talk about “controls” and “accountability” shows that Mayes misses the point of the ESA program and misunderstands the flexibility given to parents by the law. The Arizona Department of Education’s own website affirms that “parents have the right to choose what’s best for their family” and craft an education that “meets their child’s needs.”

Moreover, the ESA law includes provisions that give both the Arizona Department of Education and the Arizona State Treasurer the ability to conduct regular and random checks to ensure the program is fraud-free. Additional transparency could provide valuable information to help researchers better understand the program’s effectiveness, but the threat of investigation by the AG has more to do with politics than preventing actual fraud.

When exercising this right, Arizona parents have been remarkably careful in terms of how they use the funds because failure to comply with the law could result in a student losing access to this critical program. A recent audit found only a single improper payment out of over 168,000 transactions. ESA programs in Arizona and other states as far as Florida and New Hampshire are doing something unprecedented – they are maintaining a watchful eye on every single financial transaction related to the education of a child. No school district in Arizona exercises such care.

Government officials should adopt a posture of encouraging members of the public, especially children, to thrive. Instead, Mayes seems bent on engaging in a witch hunt against the 58,462 students who benefit from the program. By way of reminder, most of these students left the public school system where it is commonplace to learn of malfeasance by district employees. Less than a year ago, former AG Mark Brnovich announced charges against the employees at the Wilson Elementary School District in central Phoenix who engaged in fraud over the course of four years. Unfortunately, these cases of self-dealing are not isolated instances.

Of course, it must be noted that reasonable minds can differ about the scope of qualified educational expenses included in an ESA program, but when parents say that their child has unique needs, we should believe them. The need to break the one-size-fits-all mold was a driving force behind the creation and expansion of the ESA program.

The attorney general’s recent saber-rattling is uncalled for and I for one, trust parents to do right by their children.

Shaka Mitchell is a senior fellow with the American Federation for Children.