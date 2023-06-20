House, Senate diverge on per diem issue

After the Arizona Capitol Times' coverage on the amount lawmakers collect in per diem, the Senate reminded members they can opt out of payments for the rest of this session, but the House instituted a new policy that members who opt out can never get per diem again. (Photo by Pexels)

Following Arizona Capitol Times coverage on the amount lawmakers collect in per diem, the Senate reminded members they can opt out of payments for the rest of this session, but the House instituted a new policy that members who opt out can never get per diem again.

Lawmakers in Maricopa County are currently making $10 a day in per diem subsistence payments, but rural lawmakers are collecting $119 a day. In the first 120 days of session, Maricopa County lawmakers made $35 a day and rural lawmakers made $238.

State statute says that “each member of the legislature may elect to opt out of receiving subsistence payments prescribed by subsections B and C of this section.”

The law doesn’t go into any more detail about how lawmakers can opt out of per diem payments or how they can opt back in (if at all).

Speaker of the House Ben Toma, R-Peoria, said that because the law doesn’t say anything about opting back in, opting out of per diem is irreversible and members who do will not get any more mileage or subsistence payments through the end of their terms after next year’s session.

The Senate is adopting a completely different policy.

“The Senate’s legal counsel interprets the statute as written,” Senate Majority Communications Director Kim Quintero said in a text. “Nowhere does it specify members who opt out of subsistence pay are doing so for the remainder of their two-year term in office.”

According to several politicos, including Creosote lobbyist Gaelle Esposito, Toma and Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, disagree on how long the Legislature should remain in session this year without adjourning sine die.

As of Monday, the Legislature has been in session for 163 days. The longest session in Arizona history was 173 days in 1988, which the Legislature will surpass on June 30.

The House and Senate won’t meet again until July 31.

Democrats say Petersen is more inclined to keep the Legislature in session longer, and Toma wants to adjourn. Rumors even flew about the Legislature staying in session through the fall or not adjourning at all, but lately August sine die seems more likely.

During this break and another last month, the lawmakers haven’t had much work to do since the majority of bills and the state’s largest policy issue, the budget, have all been addressed.

At the moment, many lawmakers are at home and not coming in to work at all, which raised questions about why they are getting per diem and how much it amounts to.

From now until sine die, local lawmakers will make $70 a week, and rural lawmakers will make $833 a week, not including mileage. That’s $33,005 a week total until the end of session for all 90 lawmakers combined.

Lawmakers in the House inquired last week about how they can opt out of per diem payments, and a document members can fill out to end their payments was generated by the chamber’s comptroller “a couple days ago,” according to Toma.

Toma would not say who inquired about opting out, but he did say that as far as he’s aware no one has tried to since the document came out. He also said that last week was the first time that anyone has ever asked about opting out.

House Democrats Communications Director Robbie Sherwood said that Toma created the policy and doesn’t seem to be “guided by statute.”

The Senate issued a press release on Monday “reminding Senate members of their opportunity to opt out of ‘per diem’ or subsistence payments during this current legislative break.”

The Senate said nothing about the opting out being irreversible and confirmed today that it isn’t, at least in that chamber.

Senate Democrats responded, calling the press release a “stunt” Republicans are using to “shift blame.” As of today, no Senate Democrats have opted out of per diem payments either.