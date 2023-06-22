Horne warns against teaching ELL in 50-50 model 

New State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, a Republican, takes the oath of office in a ceremony at the state Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 2, 2023. Horne has announced any school teaching English Language Learners in 50-50 dual language models are in violation of the law and are at risk of losing funding. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne announced any school teaching English Language Learners in 50-50 dual language models are in violation of the law and are at risk of losing funding.

The State Board of Education has the final say over ELL teaching models. Under legislation passed in 2019 allowing further flexibility, the board approved 50-50 dual language as an acceptable approach.

The Department of Education is not rescinding the 50-50 dual language model entirely, but is instead requiring parents to comport with one of three waivers detailed in Proposition 203 to use the dual language model.

An Arizona Department of Education spokesperson said it submitted the letter and the Legislative Council memo to the board last week. Sean Ross, executive director of the State Board of Education, clarified ADE maintains control over administration of the models.

If the department were to eliminate the model entirely, it would be required to seek approval from the State Board of Education.

Education advocates say the latest move by Horne is an attempt to muscle through a policy change by lobbing threats to school districts, often prone to taking the path of least resistance out of fear of losing funds.

“Instead of going through the process where we’re actually able to have a conversation with experts, and include the State Board, he tried to move this unilaterally,” said Daniel Hernandez, former state representative and current government affairs director for Stand for Children Arizona.

During his first term as superintendent of public instruction in 2003, Horne sought to eliminate bilingual education in line with the 2000 ballot measure, Proposition 203, which required all ELL students be taught in English and use of their native language be “minimal.”

He notes the lack of enforcement of Proposition 203 has led to little proficiency. Data from the Department of Education showed the proficiency rate among students has fallen significantly since the last time Horne was in office.

In 2013-14, the proficiency rate was 28%. In 2021-22, the proficiency rate was 9%.

In 2022, Horne campaigned on the promise to again wholeheartedly enforce the measure when he returned to office.

And in a letter to districts earlier this week, Horne threatened legal action and the loss of ELL funds if schools were found to be using a dual language structure for students not yet proficient in English.

Horne zeroes in on the 50-50 dual language model, which requires instruction for half of the school day to be taught in English, and the other half of the day to be taught in the partner language, like Spanish for example.

He said the 50-50 dual language approach was “an obvious violation” of Prop. 203.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Education said the department found 26 districts or charters were potentially “out of compliance.”

In the letter, Horne cites a May report from the Arizona Legislative Council, which found “if the 50-50 dual language immersion model allows students to be taught subject matter in a language other than English as part of structured English immersion, the model likely violates Proposition 203.”

In 2019, then-Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law directing the State Board of Education to outline available models for ELL, though the law required a minimum number of hours for English language development.

The state board adopted four researched-based models, one of which being 50-50 Dual Language Immersion.

Hernandez said Stand for Children Arizona helped craft the legislation to provide schools with further flexibility in ELL instruction as opposed to the traditional structured English immersion model.

In Structured English Immersion, ELL students are separated from the general population for about four hours each day. Critics say the model is akin to segregation.

ADE now advises schools to use “one of three state-approved” models.

Horne’s approach is nearly identical. In 2003, he implemented stricter requirements for English language immersion, holding the threat of lost funding and accreditation over schools.

In his most recent letter, he cites two statutes, one which states a district found in violation will lose access to ELL funds and another which holds, “any parent can sue any school board member or other elected office or administrator responsible for the violation and that person can be personally liable for damages and fees.”

Horne also attached an upcoming schedule of English immersion pedagogy classes.

He noted the department previously offered classes on teaching English immersion and “a number of teachers arrived hostile, because of ideology,” but “by the end, our structured English immersion teachers were getting standing ovations.”