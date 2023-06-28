Lawmakers should resist prescription drug cost increases that can hurt businesses

The last thing hardworking Arizona companies and employees need is higher health care costs, including increases in prescription drug fees. As the Arizona legislature finishes its work this session, we are respectfully asking our elected leaders to resist increases in prescription drug costs that can hurt businesses, particularly the small ones who employ most Arizonans. (Photo by Pexels)

As the President and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, I witness daily how businesses are working tirelessly to survive economic turbulence, high interest rates, skyrocketing housing costs and so much more. The last thing hardworking Arizona companies and employees need is higher health care costs, including increases in prescription drug fees. As the Arizona legislature concludes its work, we are respectfully asking our elected leaders to resist increases in prescription drug costs that can negatively impact businesses, particularly the small businesses who employ most Arizonans.

Many of our members, particularly small businesses, worry that government interference will affect their ability to provide and build quality health coverage plans.

We hope our elected leaders will refrain from eliminating innovative, market-based solutions employers need to lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs. We understand the need for action on prescription drug prices; however, we know that good policy comes from encouraging a fair, competitive, free market environment, which is good for small businesses and ultimately consumers.

We are confident that patient-safety safeguards and high standards for quality of care can be achieved while also examining how out-of-control drug prices can be contained and ultimately maintained.

Robin S. Reed

President & CEO

Black Chamber of Arizona